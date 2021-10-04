BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after a fight in southeast Baltimore overnight, police said.
Police said officers were on foot patrol around 1:38 a.m. near Boston Street when they hear gunfire. They eventually found a car with multiple bullet holes and a shattered window in the 4900 block of Boston Street.
Shortly after, officers responded to a walk-in victim at a nearby hospital. There, they found a 27-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the upper body and head.
Investigators believe he was shot on Boston Street after “a large fight.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.