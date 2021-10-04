Hi Everyone!
I don't think that the Wizard of Oz could look ahead today and tell you exactly when you may see some sun, or some rain. We are only expecting a couple of passing showers today, and maybe a thunderstorm. Our rain chance is 60% dropping to 54% this evening. Then calming down for the bedtime hours and overnight. A good guidepost would be meandering showers SW to NE over the next few hours. Then a bit of a break midafternoon before a bit more widespread late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the lowest risk for severe weather.
The "for certain" part of this day's outlook are the words "warm and humid." The normal afternoon high for October 4th is 73°. Today we are looking at 82° as the high.
Keep a small umbrella with you today and for those few times you may need it you'll be fine!
Marty B!