NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — It’s spooky season, which means now’s the best time to cozy up with your favorite Halloween movies.
Fortunately for you and your family, there's no need to go searching through streaming services or a Redbox to find the seasonal classics. You can watch them all on the big screen at National Harbor.
Movies on the Potomac is returning to National Harbor with a Halloween theme this month. So there's no better time for dinner and a show on the Waterfront Plaza.
The movies play every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but those times are subject to change, depending on the weather.
Below is the upcoming Movies on the Potomac schedule:
- Oct. 10: Casper
- Oct. 17: Addams Family
- Oct. 24: Hocus Pocus
- Oct. 31: Goosebumps