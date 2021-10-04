BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot near Lexington Market Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 200 block of North Eutaw Street just before 3 p.m. for a reported shooting inside of a business.
There, officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
