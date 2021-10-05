COVID-19 IN MARYLANDState Surpasses 80 Million Booster Shots Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Heaven Simons, Maryland, Middle River, Missing Teen

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for critically missing, 16-year-old Heaven Simons.

Simons was last seen on Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Middle River Road. She was wearing a burgundy wig, with gray pants and a denim jacket. Simons is 5 foot 2 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Simons’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2030.

