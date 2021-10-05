MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for critically missing, 16-year-old Heaven Simons.
Simons was last seen on Oct. 4 in the 600 block of Middle River Road. She was wearing a burgundy wig, with gray pants and a denim jacket. Simons is 5 foot 2 and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Simons’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2030.
