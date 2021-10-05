BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in West Baltimore Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Manchester ave just before 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
