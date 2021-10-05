BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is getting a nearly $2.3 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce pollution in the state’s waterways and provide residents with cleaner drinking water.
The $2,272,200 grant was awarded to the Maryland Department of Environment through the EPA’s Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program. The program aims to curb nonpoint source pollution, which happens when runoff from rain or snow collects pollutants and contaminants and carries them into streams, rivers, lakes and other waterways.
Keeping runoff pollution at bay is key, according to the EPA, since seasonal and rain-dependent streams contribute to the drinking water for one-third of Americans.
“With this funding, EPA supports the preservation and protection of Maryland’s water resources for communities throughout the state,” said Diana Esher, acting regional administrator for the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region. “By working in partnership with Maryland, we can reduce nonpoint source pollution and help ensure that all Maryland residents have clean water.”