One of the fingerprints of October is it being a bit foggy. And indeed it was this morning. We had dense fog advisories along the Northern tier of counties form Western Maryland to I-83. Elsewhere there was also still fog to be found. Warm and humid morning conditions will do it every time in the cooler months. Now once this fog burns off, and it will, imagine how yesterday looked, and felt. Then cut and paste that on today. And there you have it. Yesterday we referred to this as the “Autumnal Spring”, and it just might stick. Because we will do it again tomorrow.

We are still looking for Thursday to be the sunniest and calmest of the upcoming days, and now we can start to get on solid ground with the upcoming weekend forecast.

But it looks to be wet ground right nw. A Low moving up the coast will lay showers in the forecast for both days. More details for your day planning on Saturday, and Sunday, as we move through mid-week.

