BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 130 cats were removed from a Baltimore home Tuesday in an apparent case of animal hoarding.
Baltimore City Animal Control officers visited the Mt. Clare row home in response to a tip from a neighbor who was concerned about the number of cats living there, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.READ MORE: New Online Market Delivers Food From Local Farmers, Vendors Across The Region
Based on the neighbor’s tip, authorities expected to find about 90 cats inside the home. Instead, they were floored to find the residents were living with 133 cats in conditions that BARCS described as “overwhelming.”
“It was clear the situation had been out of control for quite some time,” the shelter said in a news release.
After speaking with the homeowners, animal control officers and shelter staff agreed the best move was to remove the cats and take them to BARCS Animal Shelter.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Fire Employee Arrested Over 'Threat Of Mass Violence'
According to BARCS, the health and temperament of the rescued cats, but many are expected to require “extensive medical care.”
Since the shelter was already caring for 247 cats before Tuesday’s discovery, BARCs is asking for the public for donations to help provide the cats with medical care, food and shelter.
Click here to make a donation.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man, 27, Dies After Dirt Bike Crash In Brooklyn Park