Hi Everyone!
Now that the morning murk has dissipated we can look ahead to a gray, thanks to the Easterly flow, and cooler than the past two days with an afternoon high in the low mid 70’s. (Again thanks to the Easterly flow off the ocean.) Modeling shows little rain through dinner but with that moist flow moving by we cannot rule out a spotty shower. Future cast modeling is not real bullish on rain today, nor thunderstorms.
Tonight we’ll remove even the mention but keep it cloudy, and potentially a bit foggy, again, at the dawn’s early light.
Marty B!