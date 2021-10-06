MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An employee of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was arrested Tuesday for making threats of mass violence at his workplace, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded around noon to the department's headquarters in Millersville for a report of a threat made by an employee. Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Brent Hartlove, allegedly told his coworkers detailed threats of using a gun to harm other people.
An arrest warrant was issued for Hartlove for threats of mass violence and he was arrested without incident by an allied agency not based in the county, police said.
