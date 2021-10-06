BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man died after a dirt bike crash in Brooklyn Park last Thursday, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Investigators said on September 30 around 7 p.m., a dirt bike traveling north on Kramme Avenue ran a stop sign, striking a car traveling west on Audrey Avenue. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Conner Riggins, was thrown from the bike.
Paramedics transported Riggins to an area trauma center where he later died, police said.
The primary cause of the crash is Riggins failing to stop at the stop sign. The crash remains under investigation.