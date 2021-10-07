BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for public assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Diana Rodriguez Castaneda was last seen last Thursday, September 30.
Police said Castaneda is five feet five inches and around 150 pounds. She was last seen on the 100 block of Twin Willow Court in Owings Mills.
Anyone who has seen Castaneda or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.