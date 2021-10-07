TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is the latest district to announce vaccine requirements for high school student-athletes.
Beginning Nov. 24, the district will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for students participating in winter or spring sports.
BCPS’s decision follows other districts in the area including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.
