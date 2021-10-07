ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Anne Arundel County.
Chopper 13 is over the scene of an overturned vehicle. At this time, Ritchie Highway is closed in both directions at Arnold Road.
Officials said the lanes will be closed for a period of time.
#MdTraffic
Ritchie Highway is closed in BOTH directions at Arnold Road for a crash. It is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. I97 will be your best alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FTnVSlWPCo
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 7, 2021