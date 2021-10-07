CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, crash, Ritchie Highway

ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Anne Arundel County.

Chopper 13 is over the scene of an overturned vehicle. At this time, Ritchie Highway is closed in both directions at Arnold Road.

Officials said the lanes will be closed for a period of time.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff