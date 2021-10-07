CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson can now add author to his already impressive resume. The Ravens star quarterback announced a children’s book Thursday on Instagram.

The book is titled “I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!”

In the announcement, Jackson also premiers his new author’s Instagram account, @ljwrites2, which has amassed nearly 1,500 followers as of Thursday afternoon.

Jackson said the book is about inspiring kids to follow their dreams.

“It’s pretty much talking about dreaming,” Jackson explained in a press conference Thursday. “You know me wanting to be an NFL player since I was a little kid, and my dreams came to reality.”

“Lamar > Edgar Allen Poe 😈” commented a fan on Instagram, but Jackson’s writing prowess remains yet to be seen. Jackson said the book is coming soon.

