TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University broke ground on their new College of Health Professions Building on Thursday, officials announced.
"We remain steadfastly committed, in our duty as a public institution of higher education and as an anchor institution, to supporting the needs of health care professionals in our state's hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes," Schatzel said to the crowd. "This pandemic has placed a white-hot spotlight on the existing and growing health care disparities in our state and in our nation."
The building will house CHP's programs including audiology, nursing, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and health sciences. It is the first time they will under one roof.
The building is expected to the 240,000 square feet and will be located on the north side of campus. The estimated cost is $175 million.
"The students who are going to come out of this building, they are truly the future of health care," Dr. Perman said. "We didn't need a pandemic to tell us how critical that future is. This building will give us the capacity to close our workforce gaps while giving students the opportunities that they're clamoring for. They are banging down the doors to get into Towson's health programs. I hear it, and now you can swing those doors wide open."
The building is set to open in the summer of 2024.