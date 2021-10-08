BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will get $8.2 million in grant funding over the next five years to develop and retain school principals.
The grant funding was awarded by The Wallace Foundation as part of the organization’s Equity-Centered Pipeline Initiative.READ MORE: Columbia's Books In Bloom Festival Set For Sunday
The goal of the initiatives is give large school districts the resources they need to establish and maintain talent pipelines to hire and train principals who “can advance each district’s own vision of equity.”READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools To Require High School Student Athletes Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Face Weekly Testing
“We are excited to be part of this initiative that will help us build on our existing work to develop our internal pipelines into and through a career in the Principal prole,” said Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer for City Schools. “Our shared goal is to continue developing principals who can advance our vision of equity. With the Wallace Foundation’s support, we’re looking forward to building on past successes, learning from peers, and deepening the focus of our principals and principal supports on racial equity.”
The school district already has a principal residency program in place to provide training, mentorship and coaching to new principals. It plans to use the grant funding to build on its existing program in hopes that developing more administrative talent will benefit students.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
The district, one of eight districts selected for the initiative, was awarded grant funding in part because it had the backing of influential voices, university partners and the state’s Department of Education.