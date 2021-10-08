BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Plenty of city roads will be impacted Saturday by the 20th Baltimore Running Festival. Those who plan on being out and about are almost guaranteed to meet closures and parking restrictions, especially downtown.
Baltimore City Transportation suggests motorists plan ahead for traveling and allow extra travel time. To minimize delays, officials are encouraging residents to keep outside of the race footprint. An interactive map of the race routes can be found here.
Routes north of 33rd Street, south of McComas Street, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of Highland Avenue would take travelers around the race and avoid traffic stops and closures.
The races start at different times and locations:
- 7:30 a.m. – 5K race begins at Light & Pratt Streets (McKeldin Square)
- 8:00 a.m. – Marathon and 10K begin at Camden Yards (Gate A)
- 9:45 a.m. – Half Marathon begins at Light & Pratt Streets (McKeldin Square)
- 3:00 p.m. – All courses closed
Parking Restrictions: Those parked in violation will be ticketed and towed
- Linwood Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Madison Street 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Eastern Avenue (north side) from Linwood to Patterson Park Avenues 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Boston Street (north side) from Aliceanna Street to Lakewood Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Lancaster Street from President Street to Central Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 33rd Street from Hillen Road to Guilford Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 28th Street from Howard to St. Paul Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- St. Paul Street from 28th to Light Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Street/Sharp Street from 29th to Pratt Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Baltimore Street (south side) from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Fayette Street (south side) from Calvert to High Streets 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- High Street from Fayette to Baltimore Streets 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Hillen Road from Harford Road to Mervo entrance (near 33rd Street) 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Linden Avenue from Druid Park Lake Drive to 2428 Linden Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Ducatel Street from Linden Avenue to Eutaw Place 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Eutaw Place from Ducatel Street to North Avenue 2:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Lee Street (south side) from Light to Charles Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Charles Street (east side) from Lee to Conway Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Central Avenue from Dock to Point Streets 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Point Street from Central Avenue to Wills Street (south side) 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Point Street from Wills to Caroline Streets (both sides) 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Road Closures: These streets will be closed to traffic Saturday
- Paca Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets 6:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets 7:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Russell Street at Hamburg Street 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Hamburg Street Bridge from Russell to Leadenhall Streets 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Key Highway from Cross to Light Streets 8:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Southbound Light Street from Lombard Street to Key Highway 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Northbound Light Street from Henrietta Street to Key Highway 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Pratt Street from Green to Eutaw Streets 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm (until the marathon and half marathon clear the area)
- Pratt Street from Howard to Light Streets 1:00 p.m. to clear
- Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to 28th Street 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
More Streets Impacted: These streets will have lane closures in effect for shorter periods of time.
- Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway (5K race) 7:30 a.m. 8:50 a.m.
- Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets (5K race) 7:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.
- Lee Street to Charles Street to Pratt Street (5K race) 7:40 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Eutaw Street at Camden Street and Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 8:00 a.m. – 8:25 a.m.
- Paca Street from Camden to McCulloh Streets 8:05 a.m. – 8:31 a.m.
- McCulloh Street from Paca Street to Gwynns Falls Parkway 8:10 a.m. – 8:47 a.m.
- Druid Park Lake Drive to Linden Avenue to Ducatel Street to Eutaw Place to North Avenue to Maryland Avenue (10K race) 8:10 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Gwynns Falls Pkwy from McCulloh Street to Beechwood Drive (in Druid Hill Park) 8:15 – 9:03 a.m.
- Beechwood Drive to Safari Place to Buffalo Yard Road to Mansion House Drive 8:20 a.m. – 9:19 a.m.
- Exit Zoo from Mansion House Drive to East Drive/Wyman Park Drive 8:25 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.
- Wyman Park Drive/Howard Street from Remington Avenue to 28th Street 8:30 a.m. – 9:51 a.m.
- 28th Street from Howard to St. Paul Streets 8:35 a.m. – 10:07 a.m.
- St. Paul Street from 28th to Light Streets 8:40 a.m. – 10:23 a.m.
- Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway 8:45 a.m. – 10:39 a.m.
- Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension to turnaround at Under Armour Campus 8:50 a.m. – 11:11 a.m.
- Key Highway Extension to Key Highway to Light Street 8:55 a.m. – 11:27 a.m.
- Light Street to Pratt Street to President Street to Lancaster Street 9:00 a.m. – 11:43 a.m.
- Lancaster Street to Central Avenue Bridge to Point Street to S. Caroline Street to Aliceanna Street to Boston Street 9:10 a.m. – 11:59 a.m.
- Boston Street to Lakewood Avenue to O’Donnell Street to Linwood Avenue 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Linwood Avenue from O’Donnell Street to Madison Street 9:20 a.m. – 12:31 p.m.
- Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to Washington Street to St. Lo Drive 9:25 a.m. – 12:47 p.m.
- Harford Road to Hillen Road to 33rd Street 9:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- 33rd Street to loop around Lake Montebello back to 33rd Street 9:40 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Calvert Street to Fayette Street to High Street to Baltimore Street to Patterson Park Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Half Marathon) 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Hillen Road to 33rd Street to Guilford Avenue to 29th Street 9:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- 29th Street from Guilford to Maryland Avenues 9:55 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Place/Pratt Street 10:00 a.m. –3:20 p.m.
- Race finish line on Pratt Street between Charles and Light Streets 10:00 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.
