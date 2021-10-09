BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Health Department reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 20 new deaths.

But the positivity rate did go down to 3.7 percent and more Marylanders are choosing to get vaccinated.

The virus continues to be a serious concern for health officials in Maryland. The state is reporting more than 1,000 new cases each day.

And for anyone who’s not vaccinated there’s still a higher risk of hospitalization and death.

That’s why they’re continuing to hold these vaccine clinics to get everyone protected.

The push to get Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19 is not letting up.

“We want to make sure that we are doing our part to knock down COVID-19,” said Paul Finley, AIM chairman for Greater Maryland First Jurisdiction, the Auxiliaries and Ministries.

Greater Emmanuel Ministries Church of God in Christ on Saturday hosted a walk-up vaccine clinic with the Maryland Department of Health.

About 50 percent of this community has received at least one shot of the vaccine.

But church leaders want to try to get more people protected.

“I know that there’s some controversy as to if people want to get vaccinated or not. But we want to tell you that the science has proven that it’s a safe endeavor,” Finley said.

Statewide, over 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

In Baltimore, the COVID transmission level remains high. And the need to get more people vaccinated remains important.

“We can help each other by being vaccinated,” Finley said.

Covid-19 Vaccines remain available 7 days a week, across Baltimore and Maryland.

Both the city and state health department have a list of vaccination clinics posted online for anyone to find out how to get their shot.