CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of Attorney General Brian Frosh is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a police pursuit in which a man died Saturday in Catonsville, according to a statement from the office.

A Maryland Transportation Authority police officer assigned to the Operations Support Unit saw the driver of silver Monte Carlo commit a traffic violation just after 2:45 a.m. at Interstate 395 and Conway Street and followed the car onto the I-395 ramp and then I-95 south. The driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the statement.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver drove away at a high rate of speed when the officer approached, according to the statement.

The Monte Carlo exited I-95 south onto the Baltimore Beltway, and the officer, concerned the driver was impaired, followed, according to the statement.

The Monte Carlo exited I-695 at Wilkens Avenue at a high rate of speed, lost control, crossed Wilkens Avenue, hit the median and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the statement.

The officer provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The male driver, who was 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver nor the officer was not identified in the statement.

The officer’s dashboard camera and microphone both were active during the pursuit, according to the statement.

Camera footage generally is released within 14 days of an incident, although the statement said it could take longer if investigators need more time to interview witnesses, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

The IID is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.