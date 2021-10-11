ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police Department dispatcher was charged for sick leave fraud, the department said Monday.
Police said they received a tip in July about the dispatcher, 27-year-old Brandy Quarles, who had been with the department since 2018.
Quarles gave supervisors notes from a doctor saying she would need extended sick leave starting in June, but after being tipped off, investigators found the notes were fake, and Quarles was working for another agency in their dispatch training program, police said.
Quarles resigned from the Anne Arundel County Police Department when the investigation began. She is accused of defrauding the county for over $4,300.00 and is charged with theft scheme.
