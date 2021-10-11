BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Baltimore man faces a list of charges following a shooting last month in the city’s Belair-Edison neighborhood.
Johnathan Williams is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and several firearms violations in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers investigating a report of a shooting about 5:24 p.m. that day near Brehms Lane and Kentucky Avenue found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition, according to police.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police identified Williams as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest last Wednesday.
Williams was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail at Central Booking while awaiting court proceedings.