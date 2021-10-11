BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man.
Keith Lapradel was last seen on Oct. 11 in the 1700 block of Hilldale Avenue.
Lapradel is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs around 190 pounds. Officials said he is suicidal. There is no clothing description.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lapradel is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.