ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Seventeen nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 100 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday.
"During the past ten weeks, the percentage of nursing facility staff in the state who are vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 has increased by 10.1 percent," said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. "Furthermore, the vast majority of nursing facilities are now reporting their data on time and are in compliance."
On the opposite end of the spectrum, 10 facilities reported 66% of their caretakers or fewer have gotten at least one shot. The worst rate is Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods at 49%.
Six facilities did not submit sufficient data, the health department said.
The update comes after the state health department instituted new guidelines requiring caretakers and staff at nursing homes and congregate living facilities to get their first shot by Sept. 1. Those who don’t will face regular testing and health screenings.
"The handful of nursing facilities in the state that still have significant numbers of staff who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are risking the health of staff and residents who are vaccinated," said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. "We will continue to impose penalties on them until they comply."
Below are some of the best and worst performers, according to the department.
Facilities at 100%:
- St. Mary’s Nursing Center
- Fairland Center
- St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
- Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Overlea Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Autumn Ridge at North Oaks
- Carriage Hill Bethesda
- Bedford Court Healthcare Center
- Franklin Woods Center
- Maplewood Park Place
- Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane
- Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home
- Maryland Baptist Aged Home
- Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick
- Broadmead
- Roland Park Place
Lowest Ranking Facilities:
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods 49%
- Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus 52%
- Cumberland Healthcare Center = 52%
- Dennett Road Manor = 56%
- Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 60%
- Complete Care at Corsica Hills = 60%
- Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 61%
- Coffman Nursing Home = 61%
- St Joseph’s Ministries = 62%
- Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 63%
- Anchorage Healthcare Center = 64%
- Charlotte Hall Veterans Home = 65%
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Parkville = 66%
For more details, visit the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.