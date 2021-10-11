BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Wizards held an open practice at Morgan State University Monday. It was the first open practice the Wizards held at an HBCU.
Check out some of the practice highlights below:
Getting ready for the fans in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/rLlrmHymJT
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 11, 2021
Nothing but love for Baltimore & HBCU @MorganStateU!! pic.twitter.com/mLrzCce81q
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 11, 2021
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook download the app.