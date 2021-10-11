CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:basketball, Morgan State University, NBA, open-practice, Sports, Washington Wizards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Wizards held an open practice at Morgan State University Monday. It was the first open practice the Wizards held at an HBCU.

Check out some of the practice highlights below:

