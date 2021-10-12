OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens practice squad tackle Adrian Ealy has been suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to the league.
He is eligible to return after the team’s Week 11 game at Chicago.READ MORE: FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Damage From Ida; Pittman Calls On Hogan To Declare State Of Emergency
Ealy signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in May. He has not appeared in a game this season.READ MORE: Texas Man, 51, Charged In Maryland For Threatening Doctor Who Publicly Supported The COVID-19 Vaccine
Ealy played in 28 games at Oklahoma, including 23 starts. He was a member of three College Football Playoff teams in four seasons.
As a senior in 2020, he started 10 games at left tackle and one at right tackle.MORE NEWS: Kennedy Krieger Clinic Treats Young Patients With 'Long COVID' Who Are Still Dealing With Effects From The Virus
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)