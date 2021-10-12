BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Ronnie Matera was reported missing by his family about 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Matera, 17, is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing about 150 pounds.
It's unclear when or where the 17-year-old was last seen, but it's believed he could be in the area of Patterson Park.
Anyone with information about Matera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at 443-984-7385.