ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Rosedale that left a father and son dead.
Officers were called to a shooting in the 7400 block of Plainview Road shortly after 9 p.m. There they found 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his 24-year-old son, Justin, shot.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting remain unclear.
Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit request anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.