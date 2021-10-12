BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cheap shot on Tavon Young late in Monday’s game didn’t earn Jack Doyle any fans in Baltimore.

With 18 seconds left in regulation, Young was flagged for unnecessary roughness for shoving the Colts tight end after the whistle blew, a costly 15-yard penalty that gave Indianapolis a first down.

It didn’t help that Doyle sold the shove with a flop worthy of an Oscars nomination.

What the officiating crew apparently didn’t see was a key piece of context: Young was retaliating against Doyle for pushing the Ravens cornerback’s head into the turf while getting to his feet.

Fortunately for Baltimore, Indianapolis couldn’t capitalize on the penalty, and the game went to overtime, where Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens down field for the game-winning touchdown.

Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) October 12, 2021

But it goes without saying that Ravens fans let Doyle have it on social media with one user declaring him a “marked man” in Baltimore, and others calling him a variety of names we can’t repeat here.

Perhaps the best snipe came from Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott, who wasn’t active Monday night.

“Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that,” tweeted Elliott, whose jarring hit knocked Doyle out of the game when the Ravens and Colts squared off last November.

For his part, Young took the whole thing in stride and accepted responsibility for the penalty.

“Dumb penalty by me got to keep my cool that’s on me, other than great win keep stacking and I love my team,” Young tweeted, later adding: “Lol ya going crazy in my mentions Relax.”