BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act.

The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning.

Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $100,000 fine and a five-year term of supervised release, a judge told the couple during their respective appearances.

The judge also set preliminary examination hearings for the Toebbes for Wednesday, Oct. 20, to determine if probable cause exists for the couple’s charges.

Based on financial affidavits detailing the couple’s income, assets and debts, they will be assigned court-appointed attorneys to represent them in court.

The charges stem from a federal complaint that accuses the couple of trying to sell confidential information, including nuclear submarine schematics, to an unnamed foreign power.

According to the complaint, the plot began with an unsolicited package Jonathan Toebbe sent to a foreign government in April 2020, a package that was later handed over to the FBI.

Authorities say Toebbe later crisscrossed state lines to drop off memory cards containing sensitive data for a foreign contact who was actually an undercover agent, with his wife at times acting as a lookout.

The months-long investigation resulted in the couple’s arrests Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia.