Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Says 'I’m Really Excited For The Villains'Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, and Robin Givens joins the cast as Jada Jet, the CEO of Jet Industries for Season 3, debuting October 13.

Tory Kittles: 'Sparks May Fly' In Season 2 Of The EqualizerTory Kittles discusses season two of 'The Equalizer' premiering Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

WATCH: 'The Equalizer' Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm'The Equalizer' is back for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT.

Natalie Morales Set To Bring 'A Little Extra Latin Spice' To 'The Talk' Starting Monday, October 11thNatalie Morales joins 'The Talk' as a full-time cohost on Monday, October 11th on CBS.

WATCH: 'The Equalizer' Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm'The Equalizer' is back for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT.