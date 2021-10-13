CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Isaiah Williams, Maryland, Missing Teen, Police

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old, Isaiah Williams.

Williams was last seen on Oct. 12 around 7 p.m. on Wimbledon Lane. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans, black shoes and a tan bandage around his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is based to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

