BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Think Disney’s Jungle Cruise ride with a spooky twist, and put it right here in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Rock Opera Society and Maryland Zoo are partnering on “Monster World: Zoo Quest,” a fundraiser that takes attendees through an interactive tour of the zoo grounds to see monsters from previous rock operas in their “natural habitat.”

Guests will follow the scripted story both on foot and on the zoo’s tram, passing by monster puppets and costumed performers.

Over at the Waterfowl Pavilion, there will be a Halloween party with drinks, carnival games, a costume contest, a photo booth and live music.

BROS executive director Aran Keating said the outdoor event will allow the organization to hold a COVID-safe fundraiser and have something akin to its own theme park.

“Indoor parties are great, but Monster World is going to be a huge evolution in terms of the type of events that BROS conducts,” Keating said.

The event is scheduled for two nights, Oct. 28 and 29, from 5-10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at baltimorerockopera.org and cost $60 for both the party and the tour. A VIP option with a swag bag and access to an exclusive party area is available for an additional $15.

Guests who just want to attend the party can get tickets for $25.

As for entertainment, punk group Cowabunga Pizza Time is scheduled to perform on Oct. 28 and indie group PLRLS is set to take the stage on Oct. 29. On both nights, funk group The Jonathan Gilmore Project will play, with DJ Landis Expandis spinning between sets.