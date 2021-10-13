BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is looking for community buy-in to build up the city’s workforce development network.

The mayor’s office announced plans Wednesday to expand its Community Job Hubs Network by inviting nonprofit organizations to join the effort.

The network, an initiative of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (MOED), aims to help residents find gainful employment.

Scott said his administration wants to build on the success of the Community Job Hubs Network, which has helped roughly 8,000 people find work since 2012.

“By expanding the Network, we will strengthen Baltimore’s economy – delivering essential job training and employment services to residents and communities who need them most,” the mayor said.

Organizations that join the network are assigned a trained employment specialist paid by the city who helps job seekers find work, prepare job applications and access support services.

The current list of Community Job Hubs Network partners includes Bon Secours, GEDCO and My Brother’s Keeper.

Unemployed residents who visit these organizations receive a wide range of assistance, from help with their resumes to referrals to occupational job skills training opportunities.

“We’re excited to partner with trusted organizations in our community to provide inclusive opportunities for jobs, training, and support services to residents throughout our city,” said Jason Perkins-Cole, MOED’s director.

Organizations interested in joining the network are asked to request a partner site questionnaire from CJH@oedworks.com and return it by Oct. 29.