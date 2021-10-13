ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you think corn mazes and standard pumpkin patches are too played out for fall pictures, visit Annapolis this month to say “oh my gourd.”

Four gigantic pumpkins have been strewn about downtown Annapolis and the city’s art district. In addition to the monstrous pumpkins, there will be 300-pounders and baby pumpkins littering the highly trafficked areas.

It’s all part of the city’s second annual Great Annapolis Pumpkins event.

City officials hope that once visitors get their photos in, they’ll visit some of the countless restaurants and retailers in the sailing capital of the U.S.

“Fall is a beautiful time of year in Annapolis. We wanted to do what we could to help spread the word that now is the perfect time to visit” said Kristen Pironis, Executive Director of Visit Annapolis. “Being outdoors with family and friends, taking in the sights and sounds, and exploring the beauty of nature are what the season is all about. Add the magic of four 1,000+-pound pumpkins and you have a combination that’s hard to beat!”

The city is also hosting a photo contest. Those who tag #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins on Instagram will be entered for a drawing to win gift cards for various spots in the city.

Annapolis isn’t missing out on the chance to make the Pumpkins spooky. Ahead of Halloween weekend, local artists will carve the big pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns.

The time to see the gigantic gourds is limited. After Halloween, the pumpkins will be composted along with other local pumpkins as part of Annapolis Green’s Great Pumpkin Drop-off. This year’s pumpkins will be turned into pumpkin spice compost.

For more information on the event and prizes, visit here.