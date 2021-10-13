CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was rescued from a house fire in Baltimore, according to reports.

Crews responded to the 300 block of South Fagley Street in Highlandtown for a reported fire. There, the fire could be seen showing from the basement.

Initial reports say a man was rescued from the second floor and taken to Shock Trauma for smoke inhalation.

