BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was rescued from a house fire in Baltimore, according to reports.
Crews responded to the 300 block of South Fagley Street in Highlandtown for a reported fire. There, the fire could be seen showing from the basement.
Initial reports say a man was rescued from the second floor and taken to Shock Trauma for smoke inhalation.
