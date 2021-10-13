JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he struck a Harford County deputy with his car and then led deputies on a wild chase that ended with a crash.

Martin Bradley, 34, was booked into the Harford County Detention Facility on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless endangerment, among others.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that began shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when deputies were called to an apartment complex on Eloise Lane in Edgewood in response to a fight, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no sign of the fight once deputies arrived, but while speaking with witnesses, they spotted a vehicle in the parking lot they believed was involved.

Senior Deputy J. Amrein was approaching the vehicle when the driver accelerated toward him, hitting Amrein and pinning him briefly against another car, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver sped away, leading deputies on a chase along Woodbridge Center Way and onto eastbound Route 40, where the vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes against the flow of traffic, deputies said.

Deputies said the pursuit continued onto Edgewood Road, northbound Route 24 and Interstate 95 North before the driver got off at a rest stop and struck another vehicle.

Senior Deputy Amrein was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The driver at the center of the pursuit, identified as Bradley, was treated for a possible overdose at the scene and airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

Court records show Bradley remains in custody while awaiting a bail review hearing Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 10.