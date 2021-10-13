NEWARK, Del. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been charged with assault and kidnapping after Newark Police say he attacked a female student at an off-campus apartment near the University of Delaware.
Brandon Freyre, 20, is also a student at the school. He has been charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation.
Officials said the incident occurred on Oct. 8. Charging documents state that the suspect was jealous that the victim, who is also his ex-girlfriend, attended a fraternity party on campus the night before. Freyre is a member of a different organization.
Authorities said they two began arguing before the victim assaulted her and eventually choking her unconscious. He spray-painted her eyes and held her captive for four hours. Freyre also threatened to kill her so “she wouldn’t be able to call the police and ruin his life.”
The victim was able to escape after being thrown down a flight of stairs without shoes, her wallet, keys, or phone. She walked back to her apartment and immediately called the police.
According to CBS Philly, the suspect has been suspended and banned from the University of Deleware. He faces expulsion if convicted on the charges.
The university says Freyre was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity but has since had his membership revoked.
Freyre was released on bail Wednesday.