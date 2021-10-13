BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man faces five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs online.
Jason Lawrence Green, 40, of Salisbury entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.
In entering that plea, Green acknowledged that he used a combination of his Salisbury apartment, a storage unit, and the U.S. Postal Service to sell heroin online from 2018 through October 2019.
To keep a low profile, the 40-year-old used encrypted email providers and software that shielded his identity, location, and activity from prying eyes, according to federal prosecutors.
Using a mix of surveillance, undercover investigation and tips provided by former customers, authorities eventually caught up with Green.
A raid of his home recovered 77 grams of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of amphetamine and other drugs. The search also found six firearms and nearly $14,000 in cash, among other items.
Green has agreed to a five-year prison sentence as part of the plea deal, but ultimately it will be up to a judge to decide how much time he will serve.