WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are searching for some brazen thieves targeting ATMs overnight. The latest attempt was at Security Square Mall.

Video shows a car driving through the doors of the main entrance at Security Square Mall. The suspect(s) can be seen ramming their car into at atm near the food court.

“At least one suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to steal the atm that suspect’s attempts were unsuccessful and they did flee the scene,” said John Connor, detective, Baltimore County Police Department.

It’s the latest in a slew of robberies in Baltimore City and County, four in the past week alone. On Wednesday, there were two in one night including a business off Deaver Dam Road in Cockeysville.

The suspects took off with an ATM there.

“It’s still under investigation whether these two are related,” said Connor.

In Baltimore City, suspects drove a van into a Gold’s Financial Services busting down the wall but then fleeing on foot, empty-handed.

“And one of the young lady’s working here said ‘miss betty they tried to get in here’ I said what?” said Betty Arnold.

Betty Arnold has been going to Gold’s every day for 10 years to buy her lottery ticket. She can’t imagine this happening here.

“They backed the truck up and the truck got stuck and they couldn’t get any further,” said Arnold.

And back in the County, last Saturday night, a suspect used their car to try and take an ATM at a Walgreens off Harford Road.

“We are up to seven for the year 2021. Last year, throughout all of 2020 we had 37 ATM-related thefts

Baltimore County Police say this is a time for business owners who may have an ATM in their store to be alert.

County Police have a free security survey service where officers will come out and assess any potential weaknesses that may exist around the atm