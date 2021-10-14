BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man faces a murder charge in a deadly shooting last month in Southeast Baltimore, authorities said Thursday.
Paul Hunter, Jr., was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Central Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The charge stems from a shooting reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 10 on North Montford Avenue off Orleans Street, police said.
Officers answering that call found 28-year-old Kendall Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.
Scott was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Court records show Hunter has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9.