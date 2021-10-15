ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced $4 million in relief homeowners and businesses who suffered damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September, one week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request for aid.
The money can go toward home repairs, short-term rental assistance and business loans.
Hogan also requested a disaster declaration from the federal Small Business Administration to unlock low-interest loans for impacted areas in Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery counties.
The $4 million comes from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and can be accessed through the Maryland Disaster Housing Assistance Program, the Maryland Disaster Relief Housing Program, and the Maryland Business Recovery Loan program.
FEMA last week denied the state's request for aid to help the dozens of home and business owners impacted by the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Anne Arundel County last month, saying the damage was not outside the capabilities of the state and local governments.
“In the absence of federal action, I am taking immediate steps to provide additional relief for the families and businesses affected by last month’s devastating storm,” said Hogan. “Working with local leaders, we are going to continue to do everything we can to help the community get through this and recover.”
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley earlier this week lobbied Hogan to declare a local state of emergency so residents could gain access to relief through two state programs.
In separate statements, Pittman and Buckley applauded Friday’s announcement.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near Odenton Elementary School
“This is the good news we’ve been waiting for,” said Buckley. “It means the funding is being released and we couldn’t be more pleased to be facilitating this for our residents who need it after the terror of the September 1 tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Ida.”