ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Criticizing the “defund the police” movement, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland will invest an additional $150 million in law enforcement as part of his “re-fund the police” initiative.

The governor took shots at the state of public safety in Baltimore during his announcement, citing remarks made by Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who last week suggested dismantling the Baltimore Police Department entirely.

“Violent crime is out of control in Baltimore City,” Hogan said. “They’re on pace to surpass 300 homicides again this year, the Baltimore Police Department is short-staffed by more than 300 officers. The city of Baltimore is a poster child for the basic failure to stop lawlessness. There’s a prosecutor who refuses to prosecute crime and there’s a revolving door of repeat offenders who are being let right back onto the streets to shoot people again and again.”

Efforts to reduce police funding, inadequate resources, a lack of public trust and surging violent crime have made it difficult for law enforcement agencies across the country to hire and keep qualified officers, Hogan said. He said in order to “reverse the tide of rising crime,” lawmakers need to allocate more funding to recruit officers, expand training and provide police agencies with equipment.

Hogan said his $150 million plan includes $45 million to help local jurisdictions with recruitment, $50 million for salary increases and bonuses and $24 million for body cameras and de-escalation training. In addition, $14 million will go toward victims services and resources, $10 million is for neighborhood safety grants and $6 million will help victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Another $1 million is set aside for the Maryland Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

“Our $150 million ‘Re-fund the police’ initiative will provide a desperately needed shot in the arm to our state and local police agencies and their critical efforts to stop crime,” the governor said.

In response to the governor’s announcement, State Senate President Bill Ferguson issued a statement acknowledging the importance of public safety but noting that improving public safety “isn’t just about writing a bigger check.”

“A real effort to stop violence and make communities safe requires a coordinated plan that gets executed purposely every day. It also includes strategies that recognize poverty and opportunity shape the outcome of individuals,” the statement said in part. “Divisive rhetoric does not make us safer, and we hope the Administration will join us moving forward to focus on problem solving. Communities deserve targeted, thoughtful, and data-driven approaches, and the Maryland General Assembly will continue doing that work.”

