BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fence that stood outside the white house after the death of George Floyd became a place to express some of the messages Black Lives Matter protesters wanted to send.

“People said ‘oh you’re going to put up a fence to try to keep us out’ ok well, we are going to tell you what we feel about it so all those signs came from all different protests were occurring,” said Nadine Seiler, Accidental Curator of Black Lives Matter Memorial.

After standing for months, the wall was taken down earlier this year but now, Nadine Seiler, wants to make sure those messages live on.

“These are the stories the angst the history the love the all the stuff that went into people, their frustrations, that they put on this fence to say you know do better,” said Seiler.

She is now storing the signs and artwork that were on the fence and taking trips from Waldorf, Maryland to the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore to digitally archive each and every one of them.

The library has a unique scanner that can process the more than 700 items from the memorial.

“We have the capability to scan the signs without damaging the signs and without damaging equipment,” said Jodi Hoover, Digital Resources Manager at Enoch Pratt Free Library.

It will take months to transport and scan everything but eventually, it will be available for anyone to view online on both the DC Public Library’s web portal, Dig DC, and Digital Maryland.

It’s an effort that Nadine never expected but is very thankful for.

“Nobody set out to do anything. All we were doing is taking it down from the fence and trying to not have it destroyed. Not in my wildest imagination did I think it was going to be preserved,” said Seiler.

There is not a set date for when the signs will be digitally available, but they’re expected to be archived in 2022.

Nadine is also making sure each sign will go to different organizations that will also continue to preserve them.