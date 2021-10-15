BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is scheduled to speak at a graduation ceremony next week for people who completed drug treatment through the Baltimore City court system, the Maryland Judiciary announced Friday.
Founded in 1994, Adult Drug Treatment Court has provided comprehensive treatment for hundreds of nonviolent offenders battling alcoholism and other substance use problems, with the goal of monitoring a defendant's progress and breaking "the cycle of recidivism," the judiciary said.
The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18 at noon in the Baltimore War Memorial Building.
Judges, court staff, family, friends and prosecutors will also be in attendance.