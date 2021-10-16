BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson thought today was going to be another meeting with the media, but he was overjoyed when he realized his college number was getting retired.
“That’s unreal. You can’t really put that in words.”
“I ain’t gonna cry on camera though.” 😂@Lj_Era8 was emotional when he found out @UofLFootball was retiring his jersey number. @GoCards pic.twitter.com/FRuEb1l3DI
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 16, 2021
During his time in college, Jackson broke a number of records. One of these includes being the youngest player to win the Heisman trophy in 2016 at the age of 19 and 337 days. According to ESPN, he was also the first player to win the trophy with at least 30 touchdown passes and at least 21 rushing touchdowns.
Jackson set or tied 42-single game records during his three years in Louisville.
Nov. 13 is the day the number will be officially retired at the University of Louisville. Jackson is expected to attend as the Ravens play the Miami Dolphins that week.