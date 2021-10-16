TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County detectives are investigating a homicide that took place shortly after 11 p.m. on October 15. Officers responded to calls from Bowlero in the 2100 block of York Road, Timonium.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 48-year-old Anthony Cooper suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses have told police that there was a dispute between Cooper and other subjects at the bowling alley before shots were fired. At least one suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
As Baltimore County homicide detectives continue their investigation surrounding this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.