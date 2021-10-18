MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody Monday at Old Mill High School in response to a complaint about a “possible armed subject.”

The student, whose identity was not released, was found somewhere on campus not far from where authorities recovered a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

It wasn’t immediately Monday whether the student could face legal or disciplinary consequences as a result of the incident.

The discovery was made hours after authorities placed Old Mill High, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on lockdown.

Police said the investigation began after authorities received a delayed report from a student who said they “may have” seen a student with a weapon earlier in the day.

The high school let students out at 3:30 p.m. and canceled all extracurricular activities for the day, including athletic games and practices.

The other schools impacted by the lockdown released students as scheduled.

