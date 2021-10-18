MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody Monday at Old Mill High School in response to a complaint about a “possible armed subject.”
The student, whose identity was not released, was found somewhere on campus not far from where authorities recovered a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police.READ MORE: Vaccine Mandate Creates Friction Between Baltimore And Its Police & Fire Unions
It wasn’t immediately Monday whether the student could face legal or disciplinary consequences as a result of the incident.
The discovery was made hours after authorities placed Old Mill High, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on lockdown.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Introduce New Legislation To Better Protect Witnesses, Reduce Intimidation
Police said the investigation began after authorities received a delayed report from a student who said they “may have” seen a student with a weapon earlier in the day.
The high school let students out at 3:30 p.m. and canceled all extracurricular activities for the day, including athletic games and practices.MORE NEWS: 'It Was Awesome': Ravens Fans Continue To Celebrate Sunday's Win Against The Chargers
The other schools impacted by the lockdown released students as scheduled.
Update:
The student/suspect was located inside Old Mill High School and a BB gun was found secreted a short distance from where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is a juvenile, the investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time. https://t.co/Hq3cIreQhi
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 18, 2021
3:30 p.m., 10/18/21: Old Mill High School students being dismissed now. Other schools in cluster will dismiss as scheduled, but bus transportation will be delayed. Bus riders will be supervised until they are picked up.
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) October 18, 2021