BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by 0.06% to 3.5%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.96 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 685. Of those hospitalized, 495 remain in acute care and 181 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 551,264 total confirmed cases and 10,490 deaths.

There are 3,964,072 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,196,251 doses. Of those, 4,017,857 are first doses with 1,770 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,656,119 second doses, 3,162 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 307,953 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 263 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 214,322 additional or booster vaccine doses, 7,247 in the last day.

The state reported 85.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 25,476 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, October 13.

Less than 0.71% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 1,842 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 10.8% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 233 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 8.36% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 9,538 (240) 2* Anne Arundel 52,107 (739) 15* Baltimore 75,644 (1,775) 42* Baltimore City 60,812 (1,299) 28* Calvert 5,557 (100) 1* Caroline 3,085 (47) 0* Carroll 11,546 (280) 7* Cecil 8,558 (172) 2* Charles 14,244 (249) 2* Dorchester 4,017 (76) 1* Frederick 23,779 (362) 10* Garrett 2,981 (76) 1* Harford 20,222 (341) 8* Howard 22,401 (267) 7* Kent 1,675 (52) 3* Montgomery 81,487 (1,646) 51* Prince George’s 98,784 (1,665) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,792 (68) 2* St. Mary’s 9,549 (159) 1* Somerset 3,282 (52) 0* Talbot 2,782 (51) 0* Washington 18,994 (375) 5* Wicomico 10,793 (211) 0* Worcester 4,921 (116) 1* Data not available 0 (58) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 37,676 (4) 0* 10-19 60,751 (7) 1* 20-29 99,073 (53) 1* 30-39 94,354 (136) 7* 40-49 80,230 (355) 5* 50-59 78,883 (960) 34* 60-69 52,862 (1,810) 29* 70-79 29,061 (2,636) 47* 80+ 17,660 (4,513) 108* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 288,295 (5,032) 112* Male 262,255 (5,444) 120* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity